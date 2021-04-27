Truist Securiti Comments on Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLD. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

