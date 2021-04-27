Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 126.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

ARVN opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

