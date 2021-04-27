Truist Securities Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.03.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.