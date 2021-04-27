Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares in the company, valued at $40,863,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,139.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

