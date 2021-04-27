TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $4.54 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00008186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $371.55 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00097801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.09 or 0.08213418 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.