TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $1.14 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.