TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

