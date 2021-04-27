TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. TTEC has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

