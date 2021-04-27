Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

