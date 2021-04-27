Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,305 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74. The company has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

