Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $422 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.48 million.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 450,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,719. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.