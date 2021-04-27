Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $48.58

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $52.20. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 1,976 shares changing hands.

TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

