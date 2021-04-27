Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,878 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00.
Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. 668,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
