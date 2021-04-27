Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,878 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. 668,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

