Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 264 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. 668,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,465. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

