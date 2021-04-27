Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 264 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TWST traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. 668,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,465. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.38.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.