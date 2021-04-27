U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 50,834 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 183,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,491. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.