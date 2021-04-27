U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Azul accounts for approximately 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Azul worth $41,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

AZUL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.