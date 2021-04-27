U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 1,503,716 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises approximately 14.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.37% of United Airlines worth $441,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. 344,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,248,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.