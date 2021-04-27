U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 17,443 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 581.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 34,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,206. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

