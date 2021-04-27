U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,254.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $27.83 on Tuesday, hitting $710.37. 707,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a market capitalization of $681.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.32.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.