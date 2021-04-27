U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,083 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up about 4.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Allegiant Travel worth $154,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $240.23. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

