U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.