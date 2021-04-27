U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 57,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

