U S Global Investors Inc. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

