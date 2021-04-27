U S Global Investors Inc. Has $14.45 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,740,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. 109,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,713. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

