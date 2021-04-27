U S Global Investors Inc. Has $160.17 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,752 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines accounts for about 5.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of Spirit Airlines worth $160,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 43,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,973. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

