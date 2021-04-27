U S Global Investors Inc. Has $165.82 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 5.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.57% of JetBlue Airways worth $165,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 182,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

