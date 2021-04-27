U S Global Investors Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,637 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for approximately 0.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 249,969 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 20,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,916. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

