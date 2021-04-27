U S Global Investors Inc. Has $43.87 Million Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes accounts for 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 3.22% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $43,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,646. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
Read More: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.