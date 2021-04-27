U S Global Investors Inc. Has $43.87 Million Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes accounts for 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 3.22% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $43,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,646. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

