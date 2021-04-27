U S Global Investors Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares during the quarter. Maverix Metals makes up approximately 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Maverix Metals worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,762. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

