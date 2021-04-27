U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for approximately 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.67% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $39,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

PAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

