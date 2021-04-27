U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in YETI by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in YETI by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. 12,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,724. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

