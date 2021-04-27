U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,434,900 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,434,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 48,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,498. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

