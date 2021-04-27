U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 263,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in NIKE by 14.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 111,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. 397,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

