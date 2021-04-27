U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 304.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,620,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.95. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $317.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.03.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

