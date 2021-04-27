U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 120,834 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,834 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after purchasing an additional 556,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $20.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

