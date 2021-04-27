U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 34,960 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up approximately 0.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

