U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 6,198 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. SkyWest makes up 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 4.10% of SkyWest worth $112,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,697. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.