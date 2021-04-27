U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 8,115 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining makes up about 0.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 26,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

