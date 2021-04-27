U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

WSM traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.47. 9,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,370. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

