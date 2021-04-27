U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 213.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

USPH stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

