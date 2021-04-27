Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

