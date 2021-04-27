Ubex Price Tops $0.0010 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00390141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004888 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

