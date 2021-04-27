UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,909 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of IMAX worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.