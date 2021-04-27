UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,842 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

