UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Luminex worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Luminex by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

LMNX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

