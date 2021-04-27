UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,168 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

