UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 210,868 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $663.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.