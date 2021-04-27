UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Wabash National worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 261,659 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

