UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.