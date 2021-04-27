UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

WABC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

